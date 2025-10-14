The team at Draeger Safety UK, which is headquartered in Blyth, has just completed a 1,900-mile, 30-day tour of the UK with its state-of-the-art gas detection van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the tour, the van visited Birmingham’s NEC for the Environmental Services and Solutions Expo, the Net Zero Technology Centre in Aberdeen and Forth Valley College in Falkirk – with the aim of educating businesses and students about gas safety.

It provided the opportunity for industry and academia to learn about topics including flammable and toxic gas detection, ultrasonic hydrogen leak detection, emissions monitoring and wireless gas detection, as well as the importance of gas safety in the energy transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Pope, head of marketing at Draeger Safety UK, said: “Gas safety is an important issue for many industries, including water and utilities and the petrochemical sectors.

“Plus of course, hydrogen is a key gas in the energy transition, but it comes with serious risks: invisible flames, odourless leaks and high flammability, making reliable detection critical.”