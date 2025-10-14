Blyth-based company takes state-of-the-art gas detection van on UK tour
As part of the tour, the van visited Birmingham’s NEC for the Environmental Services and Solutions Expo, the Net Zero Technology Centre in Aberdeen and Forth Valley College in Falkirk – with the aim of educating businesses and students about gas safety.
It provided the opportunity for industry and academia to learn about topics including flammable and toxic gas detection, ultrasonic hydrogen leak detection, emissions monitoring and wireless gas detection, as well as the importance of gas safety in the energy transition.
Adam Pope, head of marketing at Draeger Safety UK, said: “Gas safety is an important issue for many industries, including water and utilities and the petrochemical sectors.
“Plus of course, hydrogen is a key gas in the energy transition, but it comes with serious risks: invisible flames, odourless leaks and high flammability, making reliable detection critical.”