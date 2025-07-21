A company that has its UK safety division headquarters in Blyth has made a key appointment.

Draeger Safety UK – part of The Dräger Group, an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology – has announced that David Head is sales and marketing director for the business’s safety division across the UK and Ireland with immediate effect.

The 48-year-old, whose career in the safety sector spans nearly two decades, has been promoted to the role from his previous position as the UK’s head of safety marketing and has worked for Dräger for the past 10 years.

In his new role, he will lead the 55-strong sales and marketing team that encompasses the company’s full safety equipment portfolio, including portable breathing apparatus, gas detection systems, drug and alcohol testing and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as its training academy and service, rental safety service and maintenance offerings.

David Head, sales and marketing director.

Mr Head said: “I’m looking forward to a new challenge which will allow me to fully apply my passion for driving growth, building strong customer relationships, and most of all, supporting Dräger’s commitment to protect, support, and save lives.”

Matthew Bedford, managing director, Draeger Safety UK, said: “This is a well-earned promotion. David is well respected by colleagues and customers alike.

“In his new role overseeing our safety sales and marketing functions, David’s extensive knowledge of the market and astute business acumen, along with his ability to inspire others, will support the business’s growth plans for the coming years – particularly in sectors such as utilities, clean energy, fire and rescue services, and defence and security, with a core focus on connected technologies.”