The company, which used to be known as Mackays, currently employs a total of almost 2,000 staff in its 170 shops across the UK.

It appointed administrators for a second time at the end of last year after collapsing in 2020.

M&Co has now been bought by AK Retail Holdings, also the owner of plus-size retailer Yours Clothing, but the purchase only included the brand and not the physical stores, which will down shutters for good at Easter.

M&Co in Alnwick. Picture from Google.

The closures were announced in Facebook posts by shops across the UK. They read: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.”

The statement also includes information on things like returns and gift vouchers.

Mackays was established in Renfrewshire in 1834 and was originally a pawnbroker. The brand started selling clothes in 1953 before rebranding as M&Co in 2005.