Verdant Leisure wants to vary previous consents from Scottish Borders Council to allow the Pease Bay Leisure Park to open 12 months of the year, instead of the existing March to January only.

Pease Bay is located to the east of Cockburnspath and contains 330 pitches, which are a mixture of privately owned caravans/lodges and short-term lets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant says the change will “support the economic sustainability of the park and nearby local businesses in the area, which are reliant on the leisure and tourism industry”.

Pease Bay Leisure Park.

In the past, local authorities have resisted allowing holiday parks to remain open 12 months of the year due to concerns that the holiday homes could be used as permanent residences.

However, Verdant Leisure say that approach is no longer “practical or reasonable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporting letter with the application says: “The adopted Local Development Plan is supportive of growing the tourism and leisure business in Scotland as it provides economic benefits to Cockburnspath village and the wider area.

“The opening of the park for an additional month will create a minimal impact on the local area in terms of traffic generation and pressure on local amenities and infrastructure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant also points out that the Coldingham Bay Bay Leisure Park, also within the Scottish Borders, already has the flexibility to open all year long.