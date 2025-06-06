Berwickshire vegetable production company ESG Drysdale has extended its asparagus supply to more than 60 Asda stores across the North East.

The business, formed following the merger of East of Scotland Growers (ESG) and R&K Drysdale, began supplying asparagus to Asda stores across Scotland last year.

ESG Drysdale, which works with a total of 18 different growers, is the only Scottish supplier of asparagus to retail - with the team attributing the quality of the produce to the microclimate of Scotland's east coast.

Alex MacArthur, national account manager at ESG Drysdale, said: “People often associate asparagus with warmer climates than the east coast of Scotland, but we’ve got a microclimate that really works. Our asparagus grows across a site of warm, sandy soil which runs right next to the beach.

Andy Laing, ESG Drysdale, Jonathan Wood, Asda, Rob Stockwell, grower, and Alex MacArthur, ESG Drysdale.

“Being so close to the shore allows the ground to warm up quickly, giving us an early start in the season. As well as that, being so close to the sea means the ground is always moist and never frosts, while prevailing winds in the area mean fewer clouds and lots of sunlight.

“All of that helps enormously with crop growth, and the fact we can get our product to Asda stores quickly – if it’s picked on a Monday, it’s on the shelves by Wednesday at the latest – means our asparagus is beautifully fresh.”

The team, which works with two asparagus growers along Scotland's east coast, is expected to sell at least 25 tonnes of asparagus through Asda this year, with 70% of volume earmarked for distribution in Scotland and 30% in England.

Jonathan Wood, specialist buyer at Asda, said: “ESG Drysdale’s asparagus was a huge success in its first year with Asda, and we’re confident our customers in Scotland and the northeast of England, will get to enjoy the freshness of locally grown asparagus on their plates.

“By working with local farmers who know their craft inside out, we’re able to get high-end stock into our stores quickly and with limited travel time – a win for all involved.”

Alex added: “Having Asda’s support for our asparagus output is hugely appreciated, because this is a product that requires some real dedication.”