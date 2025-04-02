Berwick resident part of trio that have created an innovative hard refillable body wash product
Frustrated with plastic waste and harsh ingredients, Michael Brennan and his co-founders have now launched Bob – its refillable bars have been crafted specifically for men.
Michael said: “Bob has been over 18 months in the making with my two co-founders, Will and Max.
“We set out on a mission to revolutionise how men approach body wash and the result is Bob, the world’s first hard refillable body wash bar, which has been designed to work perfectly for a male’s skin, lifestyle and the environment.
“We’ve just reached 1,000 active ‘soap-scribers’ within the first six weeks of launch and have positive customer reviews coming in everyday.
“We’re in conversation with major retailers too and look forward to seeing where the Bob journey takes us.”
For more information about the product and to purchase the shower pack, go to https://welcometobob.com
