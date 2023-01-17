Torness Power Station, located between Cockburnspath and Dunbar, has launched its publicity for EDF’s latest engineering maintenance apprenticeship programme.

The station will choose four new recruits to join the company in September and it is running an information session at its visitor centre on January 27 for anyone who wants to find out more about the four-year programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew recently completed the programme and was named EDF’s Apprentice of the Year for 2022.

Matthew French.

The 21-year-old said: “I really enjoyed the apprenticeship programme and can’t recommend the scheme highly enough.

“I developed so many new skills while I studied and I am delighted that I was then able to secure a position as a full-time technician at the station.”

Advertisement Hide Ad