Berwick firm’s £600k plant delight

Silvery Tweed Cereals managing director Robert Gladstone and head of sales David Overton.

The creation of a dedicated, allergen-free seed cleaning plant on site allows the cereal processing business to process an even wider range of ingredients for its customers and compact the supply chain by reducing the need to transport uncleaned seeds to a specialist facility.

Managing director Robert Gladstone said: “This project has been a few years in the planning and it is incredibly satisfying to see the facility fully operational.

“We are always looking at ways in which we can improve and develop our business and processes.

“The new seed cleaning plant means that customers who require products that contain no allergens aren’t being penalised.

“We are very proud to be able to offer our customers the security of knowing that the products they buy from us are cleaned to the highest standard and any risk of cross-contamination has been eliminated.”

Over the last few years, the business has invested significantly in segregating products containing allergens.

This has included the construction of a 12,000 sq ft warehouse, with a dedicated very narrow aisle forklift and access for the loading and unloading of vehicles, pedestrian access and changing facilities.