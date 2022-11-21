Berwick firm Allan Brothers beats off competition from around Europe to win award

The timber windows and doors manufacturer has been voted ‘Joinery Product Supplier of the Year’ in the prestigious 2022 Timber Trades Journal Awards.

The awards, now in their 26th year, are open to companies from across the UK, Ireland and Europe, and aim to showcase product quality and service excellence across the timber industry.

As a ‘voted for’ category, ‘Joinery Product Supplier of the Year’ enabled customers who buy timber products from right across the supply chain from builders, specifiers, merchants to the end users, to nominate their best performing suppliers via a rigorous and impartial digital voting process.

The Allan Brothers team with their award.

Morten Bach Valsted, managing director of Allan Brothers, said: “We are delighted to be recognised by our customers in these prestigious awards. It’s a fantastic achievement and a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of our bespoke timber windows and doors and the dedication of our entire team.

"We would also like to thank all our customers for showing their support by voting for us.”

Founded in 1811, Allan Brothers is widely considered to be the oldest timber windows and doors manufacturer in the UK.

The company employs 76 staff and manufactures a wide range of made to measure timber and Alu Clad windows and doors for the new build, home improvement and general specification/architectural markets throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morten Bach Valsted, managing director of Allan Brothers, with the ‘Joinery Product Supplier of the Year’ trophy.