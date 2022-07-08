Berwick business flies the flag for quality with prestigious membership

Allan Brothers managing director Morten Bach Valsted, left, with Martin Brown, director of the Guild of Master Craftsmen.

Founded in 1811 and widely considered to be the oldest windows and doors manufacturer in the UK, Allan Brothers has a long history of traditional woodworking and specialist joinery skills passed down the generations through its local workforce.

To receive the prestigious ‘Certificate of Quality and Service’, companies undergo rigorous assessment to prove that they have earned the right to be called ‘master craftsmen’ through the quality of their work, the service they provide and their high standards of customer care.

Allan Brothers, which currently employs a workforce of 76, today combines hand-making skills with the efficiencies of a modern streamlined manufacturing operation.

It produces a wide range of made-to-measure timber and aluminium clad timber windows and doors that are installed into new homes and refurbishment projects across the country.

Morten Bach Valsted, managing director of Allan Brothers, said: “We are delighted to receive the Guild’s ‘Certificate of Quality and Service’, which is a trusted badge of modern-day excellence and craftsmanship that gives valuable reassurance to customers.

“We have a fantastic team of highly skilled craftsmen, sales, customer care staff and managers, who take a real pride in their work, so this achievement is very much down to them.”