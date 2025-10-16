Closing down posters have gone up in the Marygate store in the town centre.

It is relocating to the Tweedbank Retail Park in Tweedmouth to an empty unit between M&S Food and Next.

Tradesmen have been working on the new unit in recent days but the timescale for its opening is not known.

The unit was formerly occupied by Carpetright but closed in July 2024 when the company went into administration.

Mountain Warehouse also opened a store on the Willowbank Retail Park in Alnwick last year.

The company has been approached for further information about its Berwick plans.

2 . Tweedmouth Mountain Warehouse is moving to the Tweedbank Retail Park. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales