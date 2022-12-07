Originally from South Africa, Christiaan moved to the UK in 2003. He became a chartered accountant in 2013, going on to qualify as a chartered tax adviser and, more recently, attained membership of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners.

With more than six years of experience at a senior level, he joined the accountancy firm in February 2022. He is based mainly at the Berwick-upon-Tweed office, utilising his significant experience in tax and general practice to support the firm’s 13 Partners.

Outside of work, Christiaan likes to go the gym, watch rugby and spend time with his family.

Christiaan Hansen.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with GWA so far and am pleased to have been given the opportunity to progress my career as an Associate of the firm.

“I will continue to offer the Partners my full support and look forward to developing the relationships I have already started to build with our clients.”

GWA Partner Robbie Dalgleish added: “Christiaan brings extensive skills and experience to the GWA team and I am delighted to welcome him as an Associate.

“Although he has only been with us since February, he has already made a positive contribution to the firm. I am sure that Christiaan will excel in this new role and will help us to continue to deliver quality advice and quality service to our clients.”

