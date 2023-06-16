Berwick accountancy firm announces new partner promotion
He began his career with GWA in 2000 in the corporate services department. Having already acquired his degree in accountancy and finance, he qualified as a chartered certified accountant in 2009.
David is the head of GWA’s corporate services team, which is where his main focus lies.
He said: “It is a pleasure to be part of the GWA team and to contribute to our continued growth and success.
“A lot of our clients have been with us for many years, some for generations, and I am looking forward to building and extending those relationships and continuing our reputation of delivering quality advice.”
Robbie Dalgleish, another partner in GWA, said “David has made a valuable contribution to our business and we are proud that the support and encouragement from GWA has helped him reach his potential.”