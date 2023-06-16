News you can trust since 1854
Berwick accountancy firm announces new partner promotion

Berwick-based Greaves West & Ayre (GWA) has announced that one its associates, David Renton, is now a partner at the firm.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:48 BST

He began his career with GWA in 2000 in the corporate services department. Having already acquired his degree in accountancy and finance, he qualified as a chartered certified accountant in 2009.

David is the head of GWA’s corporate services team, which is where his main focus lies.

He said: “It is a pleasure to be part of the GWA team and to contribute to our continued growth and success.

David Renton.David Renton.
“A lot of our clients have been with us for many years, some for generations, and I am looking forward to building and extending those relationships and continuing our reputation of delivering quality advice.”

Robbie Dalgleish, another partner in GWA, said “David has made a valuable contribution to our business and we are proud that the support and encouragement from GWA has helped him reach his potential.”

