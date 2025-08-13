Housing association Bernicia has invested more than £35m in building 208 new homes in the last year.

Bernicia is also committed to building over 200 more homes across the region in the current financial year.

These include 65 homes in Guidepost, Choppington and Stakeford, a further 56 at Seton Hall in Berwick, 34 at Killingworth North Moor and 15 properties for affordable rent at Foxton Mill, Cramlington.

Grant support from Homes England helps Bernicia deliver its new homes plan.

Jeff Boyd, Bernicia development director.

Bernicia also invested more than £10m during the year making a further 1,300 existing homes warmer and more energy efficient.

This is a continuation of the successful energy efficiency programme resulting in 90% of its homes already reaching the energy efficiency rating of SAP Level C, five years ahead of the Government’s target date.

This is in addition to a £70m, four-year stock investment programme Bernicia is delivering, to ensure existing homes are maintained to a quality standard.

New technology, including solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, energy efficient boilers and insulation measures, are helping cut fuel bills for hundreds of tenants.

In all, over a four-year period, Bernicia is investing more than £220m in new and existing properties.

John Johnston, Bernicia chief executive, said: “A place to call home sets the foundation for all things in life.

“We work with a range of organisations, including The North East Combined Authority, our local authority partners and our involved tenants, to help determine need and inform our plans for the future.

“We are delighted with the positive difference we have delivered but are also determined to do even more for the North East.”