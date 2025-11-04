Bellway North East has appointed a Northumberland resident as its new regional director.

Daniel Walker, who began in the housebuilding industry in 2012, joined the company in 2021 as construction director.

Having grown up in Throckley and now living in Medburn, near Ponteland, the 35-year-old is especially proud to be running the division that covers Bellway’s heartland in the North East where it began in 1946.

He said: “If you work in housebuilding in the North East, Bellway is a prominent name in the area. To be given this role and have the opportunity to run Bellway North East is a very proud moment and the magnitude of it is not lost on me.”

Daniel added that he will focus on leadership and team development, and driving a strong and successful future for the division – seeking out opportunities for land acquisition for new developments, maintaining excellent customer service and quality and building on the team.

Major projects under way for the division include new developments at Falcon Grove and Roman Court in the Callerton area.

Daniel began in the industry as a graduate trainee. He took on his first site manager position in 2017 and in his first year was awarded a Pride in the Job Quality Award and Seal of Excellence by the National House Building Council.

He won a Quality Award again in 2018 and that same year moved into a role as contracts manager before joining Bellway as construction director in 2021.

“I’m incredibly proud to look at that timeline,” he said.

“Managing trades and getting the best out of people was important to me in those roles and my leadership style allowed me to progress quickly.

“Building a successful team excites me. I loved doing that as a site manager and construction manager and I love it now.

“In this industry, you see the impact you have when you see a customer get their keys and the removal van on the drive. There’s no greater reward than that.

“We build quality houses, but we also help create homes for families and that is something I have always been proud of.”