Bellway North East appoints Daniel Walker as Regional Director

Bellway North East has appointed Daniel Walker as its new Regional Director.

Daniel, 35, who began in the housebuilding industry in 2012, joined Bellway in 2021 as Construction Director.

Having grown up in Throckley, near Newcastle-upon-Tyne and now living in Medburn, Northumberland, Daniel is especially proud to be running the division that covers Bellway’s heartland in the North East, where the company began in 1946.

He said: “If you work in housebuilding in the North East, Bellway is a prominent name in the area. To be given this role and have the opportunity to run Bellway North East is a very proud moment and the magnitude of it is not lost on me.”

Daniel said he will focus on driving a strong and successful future for the division seeking out opportunities for land acquisition for new developments, maintaining excellent customer service and quality, and building on the team.

“I’m focused on leadership and team development,” he said. “I like to build a team and get good results. I have a great team here and we want to recruit and retain the best people in the north of England.”

Major projects under way for the division include new developments at Falcon Grove and Roman Court in the Callerton area of Newcastle-upon-Tyne and the DH1 development at Sniperley Park in Durham.

Daniel began in the industry as a graduate trainee after gaining a degree in journalism from Teesside University.

He had worked alongside his father, a painter and decorator, during university vacations and through that he got a taste for the construction business, opting to change his career direction towards homebuilding.

He took on his first site manager position in 2017 and in his first year was awarded a Pride in the Job Quality Award and Seal of Excellence by the National House Building Council (NHBC). He won a Quality Award again in 2018 and that same year moved into a role as contracts manager before joining Bellway as Construction Director in 2021.

“I’m incredibly proud to look at that timeline,” said Daniel. “Managing trades and getting the best out of people was important to me in those roles and my leadership style allowed me to progress quickly.

“Building a successful team excites me. I loved doing that as a site manager and construction manager and I love it now.”

He has always enjoyed the industry, relishing the camaraderie on site and the fact that no two days are the same, but one of the most satisfying parts for him is seeing people moving into their homes.

He said: “In this industry you see the impact you have when you see a customer get their keys and the removal van on the drive. There’s no greater reward than that. We build quality houses, but we also help create homes for families and that is something I have always been proud of.”

Bellway North East is currently building new homes at developments across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham.