Bedmax to support voluntary awards

The North Northumberland Voluntary Forum (NNVF) manages the Berwick Voluntary Centre which provides office accommodation to many local charities such as Citizens Advice Northumberland and Berwick & District Friends of Dementia, as well as two mental health charities, CYGNUS and Rural Us Wellbeing Project.

The awards, which include six different categories, will be presented on Wednesday, September 28.

“We are delighted to be part of this event and to support the valuable work undertaken by the NNVF,” said Tim Smalley, founder and CEO of Bedmax.

North Northumberland Voluntary Forum chair, Flora Simpson, with Bedmax chief executive Tim Smalley.

"“We are totally committed to our community and really appreciate the great contribution of volunteers, who selflessly give their time and skills to help others.

"A lot of people in rural communities struggle to get the help they need, which is why it is so important to recognise the work of the voluntary sector and the NNVF who know the issues facing their own people. I am really pleased to support such a worthwhile cause.”

Flora Simpson, chair of the NNVF, added: “This year’s awards will be particularly special as Covid prevented us from holding this event for the last two, so it will be wonderful to recognise the contribution of volunteers over such a difficult time.