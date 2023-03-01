Bedding from the Belford-based firm has been chosen by the organisers at Badminton since 2006.

Managing director Tim Smalley said: “We’re very proud to be asked to support many of the leading equestrian events in the UK, but Badminton is unique. It’s one of the most prestigious horse trials in the world, and it attracts all the world’s leading event riders to compete for the title.

“It’s a privilege to be trusted to provide our shavings for the extraordinary horses that compete here, and we’re proud to be involved in a small way in this wonderful showcase of British equestrian excellence.”

Bedmax managing director Tim Smalley and Badminton's Jane Tuckwell at the Patchington factory.