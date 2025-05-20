Bedmax celebrates 25 Years with the Society of Equestrian Artists
An opportunity for art lovers and horse enthusiasts to immerse themselves in an exhibition dedicated to equestrian art.
This year, the Society of Equestrian Artists’ annual ‘Horse in Art’ will be delivered in association with Bedmax and will return to the impressive venue of The Garden Rooms at Tennants in Leyburn.
The Horse in Art exhibition showcases works by some of the UK’s most renowned and emerging equestrian artists. From the power of horse racing, to the gentle strength of heavy horses; from polo ponies to mares and foals at rest, the Society’s artists draw on their passion for the equestrian form to capture the spirit of the horse in art.
The exhibition features a broad spectrum of styles and all work will be for sale.
Jane Braithwaite, Chair of the Society, says; ‘We are delighted that this year our Horse in Art exhibition will be delivered in association with Bedmax in celebration of their 25th year. This outstanding selection of equestrian art will return to the beautiful setting of The Garden Rooms at Tennants and the 2025 exhibition is shaping up to be an unmissable event.’
Bedmax Ltd is the UK’s leading equine bedding manufacturer, providing its bespoke horse shavings and straw pellet bedding to all sectors of the equine industry. In giving background to this association Tim Smalley Managing Director and Founder of BEDMAX said:
"Most of us here at Bedmax have horses in our DNA, and our vision for the company when we started making our bedding 25 years ago was to raise the standards of care and welfare for the horses and ponies we all love, and this is something we continue to do today. So we’re delighted to support the Society of Equestrian Artists’ annual ‘Horse in Art’ and help celebrate horses and all the talented artists who have captured them so brilliantly in all their wonderful variety.”
The Garden Rooms at Tennants is situated in Leyburn, North Yorkshire and is an accessible venue. The SEA warmly welcomes visitors to this year’s Horse in Art Exhibition. A catalogue of the work will also be available to view online nearer the time.