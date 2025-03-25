BEDMAX announced as official bedding partner for Scotland’s Scone Palace International Horse Trials

BEDMAX is proud to announce their appointment as the official bedding partner for Scotland's highly anticipated Scone Palace International Horse Trials, set to take place from August 21 to 24. As a long-standing supporter of Scottish equestrian events, BEDMAX is delighted to extend its involvement to what is expected to become one of the nation's leading three-day events.

Having supplied Blair Castle International Horse Trials for many years, BEDMAX has a deep connection with Scotland’s equestrian community. The new Scone Palace International Horse Trials promises to attract top-level competitors and grassroots riders alike, and is an important addition to the UK’s equestrian calendar.

BEDMAX's large flake shavings are designed to promote horse health and well-being, and competitors stabling their horses at Scone Palace this summer will benefit from the bedding made with pine, which is renowned for its natural antiseptic properties. With one of the lowest levels of airborne dust in the market, BEDMAX’s bedding is NOPs accredited, ensuring it meets the strict standards required for competition horses, giving competitors added confidence in its safety and quality.

Tim Smalley, Managing Director of BEDMAX Ltd, commented: “Scotland has always been of great importance to BEDMAX, and we are extremely pleased to be involved in what is sure to be the country’s premier equestrian event this year. As we already provide the bedding for the stables at Perth Racecourse, we have very strong relationship with the team and are very proud to be working with them to provide the shavings for their stables for this event.”

Gavin Young - Scotland Northern Area Sales Manager Bedmax Matthew Taylor - Assistant Event Director Scone Palace International Horse Trials

The Scone Palace International Horse Trials will feature international eventing classes from CCI4-L* to CCI1*, attracting some of the finest event horses and riders. In addition to the elite-level competition, the event will offer grassroots riders the chance to compete in British Eventing national classes at BE100 and BE90 levels, including the prestigious Scottish Grassroots Championships.

The event will also host a wide range of showing classes for hunters, cobs, Highland Ponies, Clydesdales, native ponies, and retrained racehorses. The event's packed schedule includes British Showjumping, Pony Club mounted games, arena eventing, and BHS Scotland Style Jumping.

Matthew Taylor,Event Director of Scone Palace International Horse Trials, said: “We are thrilled to have BEDMAX on board as our official bedding partner. Their products are trusted by top-level equestrian events, and we know that their expertise and dedication to horse welfare will be a great reassurance to the riders and to the horses stabled here at Scone Palace.”

BEDMAX is the UK's leading manufacturer of dust-extracted, purpose-made bedding designed specifically for the health and welfare of stabled horses. Their product range includes Bedmax large flake shavings, Littlemax shavings, and Strawmax straw pellets. BEDMAX is also the official bedding supplier to prestigious events such as Badminton, Bramham, and Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to top-level equestrian care and performance.

For more information, including a full timetable, and to purchase tickets, please visit the website.