Tolent plc, headquartered in Gateshead, and five of its subsidiaries appointed administrators from Interpath Advisory on February 13, making 313 employees redundant.

The firm had been constructing a mixed-use development in Bedlington on behalf of Advance Northumberland, including an Aldi that opened in November 2021 and a set of four retail units set to open this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Lumb, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Our priority in the coming days is to work with key stakeholders to assess options for each of the companies, including options for ongoing contracts and live projects.

New retail units were due to open on the brownfield site this summer.

“We will also be providing support to those employees who have been impacted by redundancy, including providing them with the guidance and information they need to be able to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Office.”

Administrators have retained 91 people at the firm while they explore a sale of the company or its assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rising costs of raw materials, supply chain issues, Shortages of materials and labour, and the collapse of other developers and contractors contributed to Tolent’s recent difficulties.

A major contract at the £85.5m Milburngate development in Durham becoming increasingly loss-making for Tolent is cited by administrators as having had a particularly profound impact on the firm’s working capital.

Mr Lumb added: “Tolent is one of the most well-known construction firms in the North East.

“Following the tapering off of the government’s Covid support schemes and in the wake of recent economic volatility, access to finance has tightened for many companies across the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means many building and construction firms are finding they have fewer options available to them to help deal with any liquidity crisis.

“Additionally, after the annual Christmas shut-downs and a cold December, the months of January and February often bring with them a painful cash crunch.

“In a sector which typically operates on wafer-thin margins this can often prove to be insurmountable and, unfortunately, so has been the case for Tolent.”