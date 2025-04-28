Bed shop Dreams opens in Blyth as part of expansion plan
The new store, which opened on Friday, brings Dreams’ extensive collection of expertly crafted mattresses, pillows, bed frames and bases to customers in the local area.
The store covers 4,500 square feet and has created five new jobs for skilled retail professionals.
This opening is the latest in a series of new openings in late 2024 and early 2025. The Blyth store builds on this momentum and positions the business for sustained growth.
Jonathan Hirst, CEO of Dreams, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new store in Blyth, as we continue to bring great sleep to even more customers across the UK.
"The North East is an important region for us, and this new location means we can better serve the community with expert advice, top-quality products, and the exceptional customer experience Dreams is known for.”
