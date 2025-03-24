An Amble beauty salon has been recognised as ‘the best in Northumberland’ at the England’s Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beauty Queen in Amble won the regional award for the Best Beauty Salon at the recent ceremony.

Owner and beauty therapist, Kay Nixon was over the moon to have won after juggling running the salon alongside being a first-time mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay said: "I have won a few awards before but after going off in February of 2023 to have my little girl and closing the business for four months I was very worried that this would have a lasting effect on the business.

From left to right, Kay Nixon and friend, Lucy Hume with the award for 'Best Beauty Salon in Northumberland'.

“I have worked very hard over the past two years to get the business up and running again as well as being a first time mum to my little girl Sadie.

She added: “I think for that reason this award means more than any other as it means my business is still thriving and my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed."