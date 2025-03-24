Beauty Queen in Amble named 'Best Beauty Salon in Northumberland' at England’s Business Awards
Beauty Queen in Amble won the regional award for the Best Beauty Salon at the recent ceremony.
Owner and beauty therapist, Kay Nixon was over the moon to have won after juggling running the salon alongside being a first-time mum.
Kay said: "I have won a few awards before but after going off in February of 2023 to have my little girl and closing the business for four months I was very worried that this would have a lasting effect on the business.
“I have worked very hard over the past two years to get the business up and running again as well as being a first time mum to my little girl Sadie.
She added: “I think for that reason this award means more than any other as it means my business is still thriving and my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed."
