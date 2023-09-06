News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Bean bag online shop and manufacturer in Cramlington donates products to Northumberland youth services

Cramlington bean bag maker and retailer BeanBagBazaar will donate some of its products to help Northumberland organisations create safe spaces for young people.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The firm, part of Bazaar Group, has partnered with Bedlington charity Leading Link to distribute bean bags to resident associations and young people's service providers it works with in Berwick, Hexham, Cramlington, and Bedlington.

Leading Link, which provides youth services across Northumberland, also runs the Future Proof programme to provide learning opportunities and experiences outside of education settings, and Bazaar Group has signed up to support this initiative too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CEO of Leading Link, Lyn Horton, said: “The bean bags will be used to ensure that the children and young people of Northumberland have great safe and fun spaces to meet.

Lyn Horton from Leading Link tests out the products with Helen Svensson and Caitlin Hamilton from Bazaar Group. (Photo by Keith Newman)Lyn Horton from Leading Link tests out the products with Helen Svensson and Caitlin Hamilton from Bazaar Group. (Photo by Keith Newman)
Lyn Horton from Leading Link tests out the products with Helen Svensson and Caitlin Hamilton from Bazaar Group. (Photo by Keith Newman)
Most Popular

“However, Bazaar's contribution goes way beyond the physical bean bags. It signifies a shared commitment to the well-being of our youth.

“We are inspired by their dedication to our cause and their willingness to engage in our Future Proof program.

“We are eager to explore new avenues alongside our young people, enabling them to grow based on their experiences and the opportunities provided by Leading Link and our partners."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bazaar Group HR director Helen Svensson added: "As a business rooted in Northumberland, we are committed to giving back to the communities we operate in and supporting organisations that drive positive impact.

“Leading Link's unwavering commitment to serving young people and families during trying times has resulted in remarkable outcomes.

“Their story resonates with Bazaar Group’s core values, and we are excited to forge a lasting partnership with them."

Related topics:NorthumberlandCramlington