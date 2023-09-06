Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm, part of Bazaar Group, has partnered with Bedlington charity Leading Link to distribute bean bags to resident associations and young people's service providers it works with in Berwick, Hexham, Cramlington, and Bedlington.

Leading Link, which provides youth services across Northumberland, also runs the Future Proof programme to provide learning opportunities and experiences outside of education settings, and Bazaar Group has signed up to support this initiative too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Leading Link, Lyn Horton, said: “The bean bags will be used to ensure that the children and young people of Northumberland have great safe and fun spaces to meet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyn Horton from Leading Link tests out the products with Helen Svensson and Caitlin Hamilton from Bazaar Group. (Photo by Keith Newman)

“However, Bazaar's contribution goes way beyond the physical bean bags. It signifies a shared commitment to the well-being of our youth.

“We are inspired by their dedication to our cause and their willingness to engage in our Future Proof program.

“We are eager to explore new avenues alongside our young people, enabling them to grow based on their experiences and the opportunities provided by Leading Link and our partners."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bazaar Group HR director Helen Svensson added: "As a business rooted in Northumberland, we are committed to giving back to the communities we operate in and supporting organisations that drive positive impact.

“Leading Link's unwavering commitment to serving young people and families during trying times has resulted in remarkable outcomes.