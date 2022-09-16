The Landing in Beadnell opened earlier this month after getting the green light from Northumberland County Council.

Applicant Michael Dawson had hoped the facility would be up and running to take advantage of the peak summer trade but had to overcome parking concerns raised by the highways department.

This has been achieved through the provision of an 11 space car park located to the west of the application site on part of a larger area of land that is currently being used as a car park without consent.

The Landing at Beadnell.

The initial application seeking temporary permission for four years had no dedicated parking provision and relied on the external parking provision to the west across Bernicia Way and at the Northumberland County Council public car park.

Highways considered this unacceptable as the applicant did not have control over parking within the council car park and the provision to the west across Bernicia Way was not within the applicant’s red line boundary.

The applicant subsequently submitted an amended proposal for 11 car parking spaces, including a disabled space, on land directly adjacent to the site, accessed off Bernicia Way, which was considered acceptable.

There were no objections to the design of the building, created out of shipping containers.

Christina Dowling, senior planning officer, delegating approval, reported: ‘The proposed development is considered to be acceptable with regard to its design and its impact on the visual amenities of the area, including the Northumberland Coast AONB and residential amenity.

‘The initial concerns raised by consultees in respect of drainage and parking have been addressed.’

Planning permission for a café with rooftop terrace on the wider site - itself a scaled down version of a £1 million earlier plan - was approved last November.

However, that development has been put on hold due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about its viability.