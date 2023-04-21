Bayfields launches Morpeth audiology service amid ear health advice
Morpeth residents are set to benefit from the launch of a new expert ear service, offering free hearing health checks, tests and ear wax removal.
Formerly known as Robert Green Opticians of Bridge Street, the practice joined the Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists family following the retirement of the practice manager in November last year.
It will provide free adult hearing tests and health checks, as well as micro suction wax removal. On top of this, clients will also be able to access a professional range of hearing aids.
Natalie Newman, audiologist who will run the service, said: “Issues include you struggling to hear the TV, but your family tell you it’s too loud; frequently asking your family and friends to repeat themselves and people saying your own voice suddenly sounds unusual or not like it normally does.”
People wishing to access a free hearing check can book an appointment online via www.bayfieldsopticians.com/hearing-care or by calling 01670 513175, or by dropping into the Bridge Street practice.