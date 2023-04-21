Formerly known as Robert Green Opticians of Bridge Street, the practice joined the Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists family following the retirement of the practice manager in November last year.

It will provide free adult hearing tests and health checks, as well as micro suction wax removal. On top of this, clients will also be able to access a professional range of hearing aids.

Natalie Newman, audiologist who will run the service, said: “Issues include you struggling to hear the TV, but your family tell you it’s too loud; frequently asking your family and friends to repeat themselves and people saying your own voice suddenly sounds unusual or not like it normally does.”

To mark the launch of the new audiology service, Bayfields is highlighting the typical signs of deteriorating ear health that adults should be looking out for.