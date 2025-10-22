An award-winning Northumberland hotel has been put up for sale with a £1.6m price tag.

The Battlesteads Hotel & Restaurant in Wark is being marketed by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

The country hotel has 22 bedrooms including five luxury lodges, a popular restaurant, bar, function room and conservatory.

To the rear is a covered patio terrace for al fresco dining, overlooking a west-facing walled garden.

It is also home to a state-of-the-art observatory with retractable roof, viewing room and high-powered telescope, taking full advantage of the Northumberland National Park which sees some of the darkest skies in England.

The business, which has won multiple awards for its sustainability credentials and self-sufficiency, has a biomass boiler, 36 solar panels, on-site laundry facilities, and fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers are grown on site in climate-controlled polytunnels.

Mark Worley, director at Christie & Co, said: “The owners of Battlesteads should be commended for their sustainable and eco-friendly business model, which not only helps to save the planet, but also goes a long way in providing the very healthy profits generated by the business.

“The biggest challenge for hospitality operators in the current climate is increasing utilities charges for heat, light and power, plus the cost of produce for food and beverage consumption.

"Battlesteads’ ethos of growing fruit, herbs and vegetables on site, plus the savings made and income generated by the huge solar panel and biomass boiler, as well as the green laundry operation on site, massively reduce their outgoings.”