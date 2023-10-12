Battery powers up at Northumberland wind farm
Battery@Ray will help to keep the electricity grid stable by helping to match electricity supply with demand. It also increases the security of energy supplies by enabling more home-grown, renewable power to be generated and stored.
One charge from Battery@Ray could meet the electricity demand of 3,500 UK households for 24 hours.
Ross Williams, Project Manager at Vattenfall, said: “Battery projects were in their infancy when Ray Wind Farm first started generating fossil-fuel free energy.
“Since then, battery technology has advanced and I’m delighted that Battery@Ray is now energised and helping towards our ambition of fossil-free living.
“Local and regional solutions for storing and using electricity are becoming increasingly important as the UK moves to net zero and our electricity requirements increase. Projects like Battery@Ray are the missing piece of the jigsaw, providing a solution here and now.”