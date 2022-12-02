Two show homes have been unveiled for the West Meadows at The Arcot Estate development in Cramlington by developer Barratt Homes.

Three bedroom ‘Norbury’ and four bedroom ‘Radleigh’ models are now accessible to browse by prospective buyers.

The development consists of 243 new homes that Barratt Homes says will all have energy-efficiency ratings of A or B.

This is thanks to thermally efficient insulation, argon-filled double-glazing, and water and energy saving appliances in every home.

Steven Ball, sales director at Barratt Homes North East, said: “We are really excited to have launched our Show Homes in Cramlington, offering prospective buyers a taste of what their new home would look like.

“With the potential to save homeowners thousands each year on their energy bills, combined with the variety of schemes and buying incentives that we have launched to support our customers, buying a new build is a fantastic option for those who are looking to step on, or up, the property ladder.

“The Norbury and Radleigh have both been expertly staged with modern interior styles and adaptable living spaces, and we welcome any interested home buyers wanting to view these new show homes to book an appointment with the sales office.”

Here is a first look at the new show homes.

