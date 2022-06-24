The partnership will see work carried out at the Cragside estate, near Rothbury, the Wallington estate, near Morpeth, and at the historic Hadrian’s Wall following the devastation caused by Storm Arwen.

The near 100mph winds caused a level of destruction not witnessed by National Trust staff in decades, including the loss of thousands of unique trees and early specimens, some over 250 years old.

The partnership involves assistance with the immense task of storm clearance at the three sites, using technology to undertake tree surveys and identify champion specimens, carrying out path repairs to ensure good access and other landscaping work.

Chris Clues, head forester, Dame Margaret Barbour and John O'Brien, general manager, Cragside.

Barbour will also help the National Trust to achieve its aim of planting 20 million native trees across England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2030.

The aim is to attract more wildlife by creating new homes for nature, protect landscapes prone to flooding and fight the climate crisis.

For 2022, Barbour itself has committed to plant 10,000 for this appeal and another 90,000 globally as part of its own More Trees project, supporting areas that have witnessed large-scale deforestation.

Mike Innerdale, National Trust regional director for the north of England, said: “Storm Arwen changed some National Trust landscapes in Northumberland forever.

"But thanks to Barbour’s generous donation, the work on the ground to restore, repair and replant can continue at pace, ensuring these places can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

To launch the project, Barbour chairman Dame Margaret Barbour recently replanted the National Trust’s jubilee oak tree in the formal garden at Cragside.

She said: “As a North East brand, we are very proud of our roots and the history and heritage that our region has to offer.

"Barbour has always been synonymous with the British countryside and our partnership with the National Trust enables us to support their inspiring work and help preserve the countryside for future generations.”