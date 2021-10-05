Gary Matthews, managing director of Calibrate.

Calibrate Energy Engineering are holding a technology showcase open day on Friday, October 8 at which Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan will cut the ribbon.

The official unveiling of the new 6mW ground source heat pump (GSHP) and the opportunity to showcase the benefits of going fossil free through innovative technologies, is the culmination of years of hard work.

Calibrate have been designing, installing and maintaining commercial heat/chill systems for over 17 years and have identified a real need for their technology in high energy-use industries such as agriculture, food and drink processing, chemicals and waste management.

The impressive heat pump is one of the largest in the country, able to heat over 700 average four-bedroom bed homes and sits above 30km of pipework carefully hidden underground.

The pump delivers a total energy efficiency of 650%, enables reduced fossil fuel usage and derives a high 20-year RHI tariff (the Government’s rebate programme for renewable technologies).

Calibrate managing director, Gary Matthews, said: "We deliver these systems as a business on a daily basis, but it’s something else to be able to design, install and maintain your own system. It shows that we truly believe in the benefits of this technology and we can now use our own system to demonstrate to other businesses in real time how it could work for them.”

Also on show will be Calibrate’s Combined Heat & Power System (CHP), a belt dryer and Calibrate Analytics controller, the clever ‘brain’ that ties all the technologies together and helps identify the most efficient options and outputs. This cloud-based software remotely manages the full process, enabling the client to have a ‘hands off’ approach as well as allowing real time RHI tariff generation, power consumption, CO2 savings and renewable power balancing, all visible from a smart device.

Gary concluded: “Our top mission is to help companies to slash their energy costs and lower their carbon footprint to secure a more sustainable and profitable future for their business.”

The open day is at Calibrate, Mousen Lane, Bamburgh, from 10am – 1pm. To book a place email [email protected] or visit the website at www.calibrateenergy.co.uk