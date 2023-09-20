News you can trust since 1854
Bakery chain Greggs relocating in Bedlington to larger shop

Bakery chain Greggs will open its new shop in Bedlington this weekend after relocating from its previous, smaller outlet.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST
The shop will be located next to the previous Greggs location on Market Place in a recently completed terrace of shop units and apartments built by Northumberland County Council-owned developer Advance Northumberland.

The new location, opening on Saturday, features indoor seating and operates from 6.30am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and from 7am to 5pm on Sundays.

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “We are excited to be welcoming customers to our improved shop in Bedlington with nine new members joining the existing team.

Nine new jobs will be created by the move. (Photo by Greggs)Nine new jobs will be created by the move. (Photo by Greggs)
“We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

The former Greggs location in Bedlington will now be demolished to make way for a new building containing three more retail units and six apartments.

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: “We are pleased to see this major retailer opening its doors in Bedlington town centre.

“With new housing being created and national retailers opening up, this is welcome progress as work continues to breathe new life into the heart of the town.”

The Market Place redevelopments received £2m from the government’s post-pandemic Getting Building Fund, which is managed in the region by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

The group’s chief executive Helen Golightly said: “This next phase in the regeneration of Bedlington town centre will bring more business investment, create jobs for local people, and improve access to services, providing a boost to the local economy.”

