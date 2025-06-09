I joined a long queue of happy people on Monday, eager to try out the latest hospitality venue to open in Rothbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greenwell’s Bakery, Townfoot, Rothbury, closed in 2024, and it has been very much missed.

In October, John Tait took on the lease of the building, and he has been busy ever since in the kitchen, baking his superb Canny Sourdough Bread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fabulous bread is sold in Tully’s Deli, in Rothbury, and in the Running Fox, and other places. But we missed being able to call in and purchase the bread, sandwiches, soups, and cakes which Greenwell’s used to sell.

T's Cakes and Bakes in Rothbury.

Earlier this year we noticed the windows had become obscured, and something was happening at the front of the shop! Great interest and excitement mounted when we discovered that Teresa Muir and Glenn Taylor had joined John, and would be opening up the front of the shop as a café and takeaway.

Glenn and his wife, Tracey, Teresa and her husband Simon, met several years ago, and became good friends. Both families are very close, and this new venture is a real family affair – all members of both families will be mucking in and helping out.

In his previous life, Glenn worked as landscape gardener. Out and about in Yorkshire, and Northumberland, he visited a great many cafes, and would note the best points of each, mentally marking them out of ten. He began to daydream about running an independent café which offered lovely artisan coffee, and fabulous food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Teresa, who has a solid background in hospitality, and has a very successful catering business, had dreamed of owning a sandwich shop since she was at school!

The team at T's Cakes and Bakes.

When the opportunity arose for Glenn and Teresa to become business partners, combining their different skills, and joining John’s successful bread making venture, they both rolled up their sleeves and resolved to make it happen.

When two energetic, talented, positive, and creative people get together, you can be sure that their dreams have a good chance of coming true. T’s Cakes and Bakes is going to be a fabulous addition to the range of hospitality offered in Rothbury.

The bread making will continue, but the front of the shop has been reconfigured, to become a small café, and takeaway. John’s potato stotties will be used to make sandwiches, and Teresa will be making her famous soups and cakes, pies and quiches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canny Sourdough loaves will available to buy. John is a sour-dough specialist. He comes from a well-known family of caterers and creatives in Coquetdale. His parents, Ian and Eunice, ran the much-missed Barrow Burn Tearooms for many years.

John has spent a long time perfecting his much sought after loaves of delicious sour dough. As the bread became more popular, John needed another pair of hands to help, and so his partner Kim Spence learned John’s secrets and is now an expert breadmaker also.

T’s Cakes and Bakes, Townfoot, Rothbury. Open from 7am each day, except Thursdays, and Sundays. [email protected]