Paul Smyth, also a part time Newcastle College lecturer, has joined the Cramlington-based business-to-business marketing services company with 20 years of experience in the field.

Horizon Works has seen an increased demand for animation and interactive media since the pandemic, with their clients less able to meet customers face-to-face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “I have greatly enjoyed supporting the Horizon Works team in the past and it is very exciting to be strengthening that relationship by leading on Horizon Works’ visual media services.

Paul Smyth and Samantha Vassallo. (Photo by Horizon Works)

“The evolution of visual media has accelerated, due to advancements in technology and the demands created by the Coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, and AI, AR and VR are becoming more integrated into our daily lives.

“The way we view content is changing, just as it did many years ago, when we moved from analogue to digital.

“It is therefore vital that we stay at the forefront of innovation and are able to offer leading-edge visual media capabilities to businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Vassallo, managing director of Horizon Works, added: “Animation, VR, and AR are increasingly important tools in sectors such as energy, engineering and manufacturing.

“They can help organisations to overcome language barriers, translate technical information into high impact content, drive engagement with target audiences, support training programmes and much more.