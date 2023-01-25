Adventure activities, mostly for school children, resumed at the 13th century fortress last summer under the operation of PGL Travel.

An application seeking an amendment to its existing planning permission has now been approved by Northumberland County Council.

The original permission included plans for two air rifle ranges but it is now planned to substitute one of these for axe-throwing.

Ford Castle.

"PGL have already constructed one air rifle range which they would like to keep,” stated a planning report on its behalf. “They would, however, like to replace the second consented air rifle range with an axe-throwing range.”

Four lanes are proposed at the range, with safety netting between each one.

James Hudson, senior planning officer, reported: “It is considered that the proposal represents an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the street scene or the amenity of nearby residents.”

PGL started operating at Ford Castle last summer after agreeing a 26-year lease with Ford and Etal Estate.

For 60 years, Ford Castle was leased to Northumberland County Council as a residential and adventure centre for children. The council withdrew in 2016 and the subsequent occupier was unable to sustain its business as a result of the pandemic, vacating the property in October 2020.