Awards success for Amble Pin Cushion
Amble Pin Cushion has won an award for the second successive year.
The Queen Street shop won North East Lifestyle Shop of the Year at the Prestige Awards.
The accolade comes hot on the heels of its success as Best Clothing Alterations Business (Northumberland) in the Small Business Awards 2021.
Owner Norma Arthur said: “Both awards come as a great boost for this local business, whose small team has worked hard to survive and keep moving forward during various lockdowns and restrictions in the past two years.”
The shop has had a makeover inside and out, and a new apprentice, Kim Brannon, is learning the ropes.
Having acquired Picrosso cross stitch designs during lockdown one, they re-branded the range as Northumbria Knit and Stitch.
Now, samples of all the cross stitch local icons, scenes and samplers can be viewed in store and online, as well as their modern Guernsey knitting kits.