An award winning tanning salon has come to Cramlington, opening the doors of the business’s second venue.

Located in Manor Walks shopping centre, Cramlington, the new OnlyTans opened to the public in October.

This comes after the business won the “Best in County Durham" for both 2023 and 2024 at their Newton Aycliffe location, as well as being recognised among the top eight tanning salons in the UK at the England Business Awards.

The salons are owned Nicola and Ryan Ketch. Nicola said: "We're incredibly excited to open our new OnlyTans location at South Mall Manor Walks.

“As a team, we've always believed in not just delivering exceptional tanning services but also becoming a vibrant part of the community.”

Ryan added: "The new salon is perfectly located and designed to provide a relaxing and sexy experience for all our clients.

"Our team is ready to greet the Cramlington community with open arms."

The business also put work into supporting charities crucial such as Elvis Katato and the humanitarian crisis in Congo, and want to bring their fundraising efforts to the Northumberland community.

Ryan commented: "We are in talks with several local kids’ teams about potential sponsorships, which aligns with our mission to support and uplift the local community.

"Additionally, our partnership with Elvis Katato is something we hold close, and we hope to contribute significantly to the initiatives in Congo."

The salon is open daily, more information on the location and fundraisers can be found here: https://linktr.ee/onlytansuk