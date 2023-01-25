Britishvolt had planned to build a £3.8bn gigafactory producing electric car batteries in Cambois, near Blyth, but went into administration earlier this month.

And now Australia-based Recharge Industries has made an offer to administrators that could revive plans for a factory at the site.

The company's founder. David Collard. told the Financial Times he plans to tour the Cambois site and meet UK government officials before making a formal bid.

A CGI of the proposed Britishvolt factory.

The firm already has plans to build a factory in Geelong, south west of Melbourne, and the FT has reported it could transfer technology from that project to Northumberland.

The news follows optimism in the region that the site’s value would eventually attract a new company to the area.

