The combined business will offer a more diverse range of recycling, recovery, treatment and disposal services for hard to handle wastes and it means that the Augean Group, headquartered in Wetherby, will now have 23 sites across the UK.

This acquisition will also allow the company to work more closely with customers to achieve the best environmental outcomes for their wastes through an increased spectrum of capabilities.

David Lusher, FIS chief executive officer, said: “Over the last five years, FIS has been on an incredible growth journey with its own acquisition of three companies.

Future Industrial Services Limited has its North East base at the East Ord Industrial Estate in Berwick. Picture from Google.