Augean acquires Future Industrial Services that has a site in Northumberland

A specialist waste management business has completed the acquisition of Future Industrial Services Limited (FIS) that has its North East base at the East Ord Industrial Estate in Berwick.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:58 BST

The combined business will offer a more diverse range of recycling, recovery, treatment and disposal services for hard to handle wastes and it means that the Augean Group, headquartered in Wetherby, will now have 23 sites across the UK.

This acquisition will also allow the company to work more closely with customers to achieve the best environmental outcomes for their wastes through an increased spectrum of capabilities.

David Lusher, FIS chief executive officer, said: “Over the last five years, FIS has been on an incredible growth journey with its own acquisition of three companies.

Future Industrial Services Limited has its North East base at the East Ord Industrial Estate in Berwick. Picture from Google.Future Industrial Services Limited has its North East base at the East Ord Industrial Estate in Berwick. Picture from Google.
“It is important that the company we have built up together continues to flourish and grow – that ambition has culminated in becoming part of the Augean Group.”

