Newcastle International Airport has announced that one of its newest bar and restaurants, Aster & Thyme, has been nominated for a prestigious international accolade.

The Moodie Davitt Report ‘Airport Food and Beverage + Hospitality Awards’ celebrate the best in global airport hospitality.

This year, the Aster & Thyme outlet has been nominated in the Airport Bar of the Year category, alongside other outlets in airports including Gatwick, Ontario, Bali, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Aster & Thyme was launched at the airport near Ponteland by travel food and beverage specialists SSP earlier in 2024 and is part of the airport’s recent £20million investment in the passenger experience.

The bar and restaurant offers stunning floor to ceiling views of the airfield, a well-stocked bar and a selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner menus serving the best of local produce – including North Sea kippers and local artisan cheese boards.

Dean Ward, director of commercial, said: “Feedback from passengers so far about Aster & Thyme has been fantastic. It is the perfect place to relax prior to your flight – offering exceptional views, excellent cocktail and drinks menus and delicious food options.

“We have a very close working relationship with SSP and this project has been no exception. It’s fantastic to see all of that hard work being rewarded with this international award nomination.”