Aster & Thyme restaurant at Newcastle International Airport nominated for award
The Moodie Davitt Report ‘Airport Food and Beverage + Hospitality Awards’ celebrate the best in global airport hospitality.
This year, the Aster & Thyme outlet has been nominated in the Airport Bar of the Year category, alongside other outlets in airports including Gatwick, Ontario, Bali, Hong Kong and Dubai.
Aster & Thyme was launched at the airport near Ponteland by travel food and beverage specialists SSP earlier in 2024 and is part of the airport’s recent £20million investment in the passenger experience.
The bar and restaurant offers stunning floor to ceiling views of the airfield, a well-stocked bar and a selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner menus serving the best of local produce – including North Sea kippers and local artisan cheese boards.
Dean Ward, director of commercial, said: “Feedback from passengers so far about Aster & Thyme has been fantastic. It is the perfect place to relax prior to your flight – offering exceptional views, excellent cocktail and drinks menus and delicious food options.
“We have a very close working relationship with SSP and this project has been no exception. It’s fantastic to see all of that hard work being rewarded with this international award nomination.”
Increasing the previous outlet’s size by over 130 per cent, the new premium restaurant and bar comes with a botanical themed interior design complemented by marble and brass finishes.
