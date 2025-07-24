Portland Park Cinema in Ashington is set to begin construction in autumn following a number of improvements to the town being completed this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five cinema screens, a family-orientated competitive socialising space and two restaurant units will provide a major boost to this part of town.

Led by Advance Northumberland, planning approval was granted earlier this year, and the operator REEL Cinemas have restated their commitment to boosting the leisure offer in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is subject to Cabinet approval in September and is being funded by UK Government (MHCLG), NCC and Advance Northumberland.

CGI of the new Ashington cinema.

Work to improve the rear of Lintonville Terrace, Woodhorn Road and the vacant plot on Portland Park to make it a more welcoming, safe and accessible part of town is mostly complete.

The vacant plot on Portland Park will open in late summer as a new green space with the site continuing to be marketed for longer term commercial use.

Delivery of the new Wansbeck Square gateway is now set to start construction in early 2026. The demolition of Wansbeck Square will be completed by the end of July 2025 and the council is focused on creating an accessible link between the town centre and the new rail station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the second phase of site development, the council has been exploring the feasibility of building a new community, culture and youth facility, which required the appointment of a third-party operator.

A tender opportunity was issued for this but did not result in an operator being contracted to run the planned facility and the proposal is being reviewed in the light of this. The council will continue to develop viable plans for the development plot.

Improvements to the adjacent Memorial Garden in partnership with Ashington Town Council will be complete by August 2025.

Public realm and connectivity works near Portland Park and Wansbeck Square have been funded by the North East Combined Authority (NECA) and the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with NECA as the lead authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These improvements come on the back of progress on other major investments in Ashington with over 400k passenger journeys on the new Northumberland Line, and the Northumberland College Net Zero Campus now being constructed and set to open in Autumn 2026.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, Cabinet Member for Business, Growth and Regeneration, said: “Ashington is benefiting from a number of major improvements.

“It’s great to see confidence building in the town and fantastic news that Portland Park cinema and restaurants development is set to get underway later this year.”

Ashington Central County Councillor Caroline Ball added: “It’s great to see that Portland Park is getting underway later this year as well as all the other major work progressing across town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm excited to see what uses can be attracted to the development plot as it's in a great location between the town centre and the rail station. I encourage all residents and businesses to get involved in plans as they progress."

John Johnston, Ashington Town Forum Chair added: “There’s so much going on in Ashington right now it's great to see these latest major milestones being achieved and change happening on the ground.

“Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to help develop these exciting plans and for local people’s support while the work is happening.”