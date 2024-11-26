Grain Broadband plans to roll out their full fibre network to thousands of homes across Ashington increasing internet speed by 13 times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expansion will give Ashington households and businesses a dedicated fibre connection to each premises.

Residents will also access to internet speeds up to 1GB, marking a significant upgrade to the town's digital infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Ofcom, the UK average download speed is 69Mb, meaning that those on this package will be able to go 13 times faster.

WiFi router. Picture: Pixabay

To celebrate the launch, Grain is offering special introductory rates and free standard installations for early sign-ups. Residents in Ashington can sign up to a 150Mb package in November for £19.99 per month, with 3 months for £9.99 per month on a half price offer.

Grain also pledges never to increase a customer’s price during their contract term, going against the standard practice of many competitors who do increase their prices annually.

Richard Cameron, CEO at Grain Broadband said: "We're excited to offer Ashington residents an internet service that can keep up with their digital lives. "We're not just delivering faster internet; we are also saving customers a significant amount on their monthly broadband bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you're streaming your favourite shows, working from home or gaming, we're helping to build a more connected Ashington."

The service rollout begins at the end of November with the first customers due to be connected in early 2025.

Residents and businesses can check availability and pre-register at grainconnect.com/check or by calling 0330 223 2266.