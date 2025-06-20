Ashington Post Office reopens in new location as thanks given to previous postmistress
The previous postmaster resigned and the premises at Station Road closed on June 9.
It reopened at Aitkins Newsagents, just 160m from the previous site, on June 19.
It remains a mains Post Office providing the same wide range of Post Office services. Open Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm.
The Post Office serving point at retail counter, providing many services, is open Monday to Sunday: 7.30am to 8pm.
This provides 87 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service.
This is more than double the previous opening hours including all-day Thursday and Sunday, Saturday afternoon and with earlier opening and later closing.
Post Office area change manager, Lynne Archbold, said: “We are delighted that Ashington Post Office has opened at its new location, allowing us to maintain vital Post Office services to this community. We thank the previous postmistress who had run this branch for 12 years.”