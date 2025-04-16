Ashington Post Office relocation proposed as a public consultation is open until May 27

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:45 BST
Residents are asked to give their feedback following a proposal to relocate Ashington Post Office to a new premises.

The current postmaster has resigned and the premises at Station Road, Ashington, would be withdrawn for Post Office use, in favour of a new location at Aitkins Newsagents, 100 Station Road.

A new operator has already been appointed who has identified the alternative location, which is subject to consultation as customers are encouraged to give their feedback by May 27.

It would remain a mains Post Office providing the same wide range of services and there would be three serving points in total.

Aitken News, 100 Station Road, Ashington is the new proposed location for the Post Office.

The new Post Office would be open for more than double the current hours, as the main counter would operate from Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm, Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm, and the retail counter would be open Monday to Sunday: 7.30am to 8pm.

Customers can share their views at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 154328, or call 03452660115.

