Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents are asked to give their feedback following a proposal to relocate Ashington Post Office to a new premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current postmaster has resigned and the premises at Station Road, Ashington, would be withdrawn for Post Office use, in favour of a new location at Aitkins Newsagents, 100 Station Road.

A new operator has already been appointed who has identified the alternative location, which is subject to consultation as customers are encouraged to give their feedback by May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would remain a mains Post Office providing the same wide range of services and there would be three serving points in total.

Aitken News, 100 Station Road, Ashington is the new proposed location for the Post Office.

The new Post Office would be open for more than double the current hours, as the main counter would operate from Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm, Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm, and the retail counter would be open Monday to Sunday: 7.30am to 8pm.

Customers can share their views at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 154328, or call 03452660115.