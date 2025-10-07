An Ashington woman with an aim to break down barriers around neurodiversity is in the running for a prestigious business award.

Jayne Perkins, who runs Typically-Diverse LTD, is proud to announce that she has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Jayne, a single parent from Ashington, was diagnosed with autism and ADHD at 33-years-old when she decided to start her own business.

She now supports other neuro-divergent and disabled business owners and employees to stay in meaningful work, breaking down barriers and supporting the implementation of reasonable adjustments.

Jayne said: “Living in an area of high deprivation with so much unemployment and a welfare system that makes it far too easy not to work has been my motivator.

“I work with some people who could easily be signed off from employment for the entirety of their lives but they have a desire to make a contribution and to have a job.

“Despite popular misconceptions, I fundamentally believe that working can be great for your mental health and holistic outcomes. Raising children alone whilst working and studying has taught me resilience, problem solving and patience.”

Jayne is also the chair of the local football club where she continues to raise awareness of neurodiversity whilst also sharing hints and tips for being person-centred in all roles and the need for nurturing support that is specific to each person she meets.

She added: "I have put in the hard work to now be in a position to work for myself and support as many others as I can.

"So many workplaces are struggling to understand their staff as individuals, with ‘blanket’ systems in place that don’t always work for everyone. I help give these people a voice to be able to communicate what would work for them.”

Alongside her full time job, Jayne is studying for her British Sign Language accreditation and recently published a children’s book called ‘The Old Bat’.

The story follows a girl who overhears her parents talking and takes their words literally. While also being a fun and engaging short story, the book leans into the message of how we can often say things that can spiral in a child’s mind.