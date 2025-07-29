Ashington man turns £100 into a £4m car dealership business
Alex Drape, now 23, bought his first car - a Ford Fiesta - for just £100, cleaned it up and sold it on for £400.
Realising he could make money from it he began purchasing and selling on more and more vehicles - finding them on Facebook Marketplace and Autotrader and using his profits from each sale.
Alex would use his and his neighbours' driveways to store the cars before he rented a lot with space for seven vehicles a year later.
He invited his dad, Martin, 56, to become a partner in the company and now has a lot for 60 to 70 cars.
Last year they turned over £4m and now have five employees.
Alex, owner of Clovelly Cars, from Ashington, said: "The first car I bought was £100.
"When I first stated it was a bit of a game. But the more I made the more serious it became.
"Last year we turned over £4m."
Alex had been trying his hand at side hustles since he was 13 - such as selling CBD oils.
But he found a love for cars when he started helping out his dad at the local independent car dealership - washing cars on a weekend for £40 a day.
He bought his first car to sell on in 2019.
Alex said: "When I turned 17 and started driving I thought I could buy the odd car and sell it.
"I would sell them from the driveway and then I had to start asking the neighbours.
"I'd clean and polish it and take good photos to sell it on.
"I'd turn up with coffee and bacon sandwiches [to the local garages] to get them to sell me cars."
Alex had five cars, two vans and a scaffolding truck parked on his and neighbours' driveways when his parents encouraged him to get a lot to keep them.
Now he buys and sells most cars - from sports cars, family vehicles and first cars.
He said: "If I take a step back and look at what I have built - 17-year-old me would have been happy."
