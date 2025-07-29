A 17-year-old turned £100 into a £4m car dealership business - by selling vehicles from his driveway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Drape, now 23, bought his first car - a Ford Fiesta - for just £100, cleaned it up and sold it on for £400.

Realising he could make money from it he began purchasing and selling on more and more vehicles - finding them on Facebook Marketplace and Autotrader and using his profits from each sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex would use his and his neighbours' driveways to store the cars before he rented a lot with space for seven vehicles a year later.

Alex Drape, 23, who turned £100 in to a £4m car dealership business. Picture: SWNS

He invited his dad, Martin, 56, to become a partner in the company and now has a lot for 60 to 70 cars.

Last year they turned over £4m and now have five employees.

Alex, owner of Clovelly Cars, from Ashington, said: "The first car I bought was £100.

"When I first stated it was a bit of a game. But the more I made the more serious it became.

"Last year we turned over £4m."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex had been trying his hand at side hustles since he was 13 - such as selling CBD oils.

But he found a love for cars when he started helping out his dad at the local independent car dealership - washing cars on a weekend for £40 a day.

He bought his first car to sell on in 2019.

Alex said: "When I turned 17 and started driving I thought I could buy the odd car and sell it.

"I would sell them from the driveway and then I had to start asking the neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd clean and polish it and take good photos to sell it on.

"I'd turn up with coffee and bacon sandwiches [to the local garages] to get them to sell me cars."

Alex had five cars, two vans and a scaffolding truck parked on his and neighbours' driveways when his parents encouraged him to get a lot to keep them.

Now he buys and sells most cars - from sports cars, family vehicles and first cars.

He said: "If I take a step back and look at what I have built - 17-year-old me would have been happy."