Ashington firm Raytec raises cash for Maggie's Centre in Newcastle

A company based at Wansbeck Business Park in Ashington has handed over a bumper cheque to a cancer charity.

By Amanda Bourn
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:42 pm
Staff at Raytec, a LED lighting firm, held fundraisers and after managing to raise an impressive £1,000, decided to donate the cash to the Maggie’s Centre.

Maggie’s provides support for anyone with cancer, as well as help and guidance for their relatives and friends.

A Raytec spokeswoman said: “Maggie’s free-of-charge service provides the community with much-needed support in what can be difficult times. We are honoured to be able to support such a great cause.”

Barry Thompson from Raytec hands over the cheque to Jess Maguire of Maggie's.

The company invited invited Jess Maguire, centre fundraiser for Maggie’s, to Raytec HQ to be presented with a cheque by director Barry Thompson. She also talked to staff about the work Maggie’s does.

Maggie’s Newcastle is located close to the Freeman Hospital and is open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information call 0191 2336600 or email [email protected]

