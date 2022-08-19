Ashington firm Raytec raises cash for Maggie's Centre in Newcastle
A company based at Wansbeck Business Park in Ashington has handed over a bumper cheque to a cancer charity.
Staff at Raytec, a LED lighting firm, held fundraisers and after managing to raise an impressive £1,000, decided to donate the cash to the Maggie’s Centre.
Maggie’s provides support for anyone with cancer, as well as help and guidance for their relatives and friends.
A Raytec spokeswoman said: “Maggie’s free-of-charge service provides the community with much-needed support in what can be difficult times. We are honoured to be able to support such a great cause.”
The company invited invited Jess Maguire, centre fundraiser for Maggie’s, to Raytec HQ to be presented with a cheque by director Barry Thompson. She also talked to staff about the work Maggie’s does.
Maggie’s Newcastle is located close to the Freeman Hospital and is open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.
For more information call 0191 2336600 or email [email protected]