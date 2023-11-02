News you can trust since 1854
Ashington Eats delivery app set to launch promising lower charges for restaurants than Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats

A new delivery app hoping to take on national competitors is due to launch in Ashington on Friday.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Ashington Eats will allow residents to order for delivery or collection at a range of local businesses on its app, which is already available to download.

The app is a franchise of Local Eats, which has already seen similar apps launch in over 150 places, including Blyth, attempting to offer restaurants a better deal than Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats.

Operations manager for Ashington Eats, Simon Crone, said: “The one thing I noticed was the incredibly high commissions, which are very penalising on even the big corporate businesses, nevermind your local independents.

The app will launch on Friday. (Photo by Ashington Eats)The app will launch on Friday. (Photo by Ashington Eats)
“I see a big opportunity in Ashington with the Local Eats franchise to open an Ashington Eats.

“The system and the software are pretty similar. It works in the very same way as Just Eat does in terms of their app, but we are able to slash the commissions by, in some cases, more than 50%.”

Restaurants often have to increase prices on other apps to offset the commission they are charged, but Simon hopes they will not need to do so with his app.

The 38-year-old said: “People in Ashington are very close to their local community so I think it was the right place to pick.

“I think the whole ‘support local’ thing really hits home in Ashington more than anywhere else.”

Simon, who lives in Ashington, has worked in the quick service restaurant industry for over 20 years and is planning to launch Cramlington Eats in the near future too.

