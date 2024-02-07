Ashington drinks manufacturer Polar Krush reconnects with Northumberland holiday park that was its first ever customer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Iced slush drink Polar Krush, which is manufactured in Ashington, will be rolled out to 64 Parkdean Resorts sites, with each park stocking the Strawberry Drift and Blueberry and Raspberry flavours.
Sandy Bay Holiday Park in Newbiggin was the brand’s first ever slush customer back in 1998 and is currently owned by Parkdean.
Michael Reid, chief growth officer at Polar Krush Group, said: “We have wanted to work with Parkdean Resorts for years to demonstrate our improved service and product range and we are thrilled that this is now a reality.
“Beginning as an ice cream business, our founder first created a slush recipe to help a friend who operated the park’s cafe after he had been let down by his regular supplier.
“After making a slush that was superior in quality, appearance, and taste to the leading frozen drink on the market, Polar Krush Group was born as a premium iced drink supplier.
“This month our business turned 30 years old, and we are delighted to celebrate it by reconnecting with our first ever customer.”
David Morrison, retail director at Parkdean, added: “We are constantly looking for new ways to evolve our food and beverage offering, and this partnership offers exciting new options for guests while aligning seamlessly with our commitment to environmental responsibility.
“Polar Krush is the perfect choice for providing quality products while maintaining the fun that families associate with Parkdean Resorts.”