Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iced slush drink Polar Krush, which is manufactured in Ashington, will be rolled out to 64 Parkdean Resorts sites, with each park stocking the Strawberry Drift and Blueberry and Raspberry flavours.

Sandy Bay Holiday Park in Newbiggin was the brand’s first ever slush customer back in 1998 and is currently owned by Parkdean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Reid, chief growth officer at Polar Krush Group, said: “We have wanted to work with Parkdean Resorts for years to demonstrate our improved service and product range and we are thrilled that this is now a reality.

Parkdean Resorts' Sparkle the rabbit and Polar Krush’s Hudson the polar bear celebrate at Sandy Bay Holiday Park. (Photo by Martin Avery / Parkdean)

“Beginning as an ice cream business, our founder first created a slush recipe to help a friend who operated the park’s cafe after he had been let down by his regular supplier.

“After making a slush that was superior in quality, appearance, and taste to the leading frozen drink on the market, Polar Krush Group was born as a premium iced drink supplier.

“This month our business turned 30 years old, and we are delighted to celebrate it by reconnecting with our first ever customer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Morrison, retail director at Parkdean, added: “We are constantly looking for new ways to evolve our food and beverage offering, and this partnership offers exciting new options for guests while aligning seamlessly with our commitment to environmental responsibility.