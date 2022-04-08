Ashington beauty spa wins national award

Staff at The Tranquillity Spa with their award.

The Tranquillity Spa, run by Active Northumberland, has been named among the best in the country after picking up a win at the English Hair & Beauty Awards.

The spa, based in Ashington Leisure Centre, has been named as Spa of the Year, fighting off stiff competition from nine other spas from across the country who had made it into the finals.

It is the second big award for the Tranquillity Spa which won spa Team Of The Year in 2021 at the North East Beauty Industry Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spa Manager, Emily Sweet said: “The whole team are so excited to have won this amazing award.

"We are a relatively new and small spa, so we are really proud to have been recognised on a national stage and to beat off competition from bigger and more established spas.”

Within the Spa there are three treatment rooms, a dedicated tanning room, manicure and pedicure bays and a team of therapists who perform a range of procedures including massages and facials.

Emily added: “We pride ourselves in offering top quality beauty treatments and an excellent service.

"This means so much to us all and is a great reward for our extremely hard-working team.”

The English Hair & Beauty Awards seek to shine the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation for the beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Active Northumberland has five thermal relaxation spas at Blyth, Berwick, Ponteland, Concordia and Ashington sports and leisure centres. Ashington also offers beauty treatments.